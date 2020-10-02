SFA football adds game on Halloween

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (From SFA Athletics ) -
The Lumberjack football team added a fourth home game to its Fall 2020 football schedule on Friday, announcing the addition of Western Colorado University for a matchup on October 31.
With the addition of SFA’s fourth home contest, the fall slate now stands at ten games overall, with seven left to be played. The Lumberjacks and Mountaineers will be meeting for the first time in program history.
Broadcast details, kickoff time and ticket information can be found on sfajacks.com as it becomes available. In regards to tailgating during the fall non-conference schedule, SFA Athletics has announced a new location and policy regarding tailgating. That information can be found here, and a reservation form for tailgate spots will be available soon.