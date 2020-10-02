WATCH: Dr. Ed ‘disappointed’ after learning of President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Dr. Ed Dominguez expressed concern and disappointment after learning President Trump and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m disappointed,” Dominguez said. “If anybody were to be safe in this country, I thought it might’ve been members of the White House. We’re learning none of us are safe from this virus. My first reaction was one of disbelief.”
Dr. Ed also answered audience questions on COVID-19, including family time and holidays.
