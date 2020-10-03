Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is going to be a beautiful Fall day! Skies will be clear and sunny, and temperatures will make it into the lower 80s. Winds will be from the south, bringing a refreshing breeze every now and then. A cold front will pass through our area late tonight into tomorrow bringing with it a few showers and a slight cool off. The rain that we are expecting should clear out by the time the sun comes up tomorrow morning. By Sunday afternoon skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temps will be a bit below average, in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast for next work week is looking nice and quiet. Each day skies will be clear and sunny, and temperatures will be seasonable. We are continuing to keep an eye on the Tropics as Tropical Storm Gamma continues to churn near the Yucatan Peninsula. Texas will see little to no effects from this storm system.