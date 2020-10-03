SFA provides press conference update on ‘swatting’ incident

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA will hold a press conference Saturday morning regarding a false report to university police made on Sept. 14.
SFA Police Chief John Fields said a community assistant called university police about a threat of a woman who was threatening with scissors and making threats to other residents in the dorm.
Fields said officers were sent to Room 103. Once they got to Room 103, they were re-routed to Room 116. Officers knocked on the door four times and a suitemate let officers in through their door to the suite. The officers then entered Christin Evans room. One officer took their weapon out of their holster and another had their Taser. Fields said the first officer did not point their weapon.
Fields said they realized Evans was in her bed and the threat was de-escalated.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.