Polk, San Jacinto county authorities, gas company contain leak after residents hear boom

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - First responders evacuated people in southern Polk County Sunday after some residents reported hearing what sounded like an explosion and some type of roaring noise.
The noise turned out to be a gas leak that occurred on the Polk County side of the Polk-San Jacinto County line, which follows the Trinity River, according to a post on the Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Kenneth Hambrick, the chief of the Goodrich Volunteer Fire Department, said there was no actual explosion or fire. He explained that when the pipeline that crosses the Trinity River blew out, people could hear it several miles away. Hambrick said he was drinking a cup of coffee when he heard the noise, and his windows rattled Sunday morning.
A company called Kinder Morgan, area fire departments, and first responders responded to the explosion and gas leak.
“San Jacinto County has reported problems with a Kinder Morgan pipeline in the Trinity River,” a post on the Polk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page stated. “Kinder Morgan is at the scene, and everything is contained at this time. Evacuation response occurred for the impacted areas and residents are now able to return home.”
The Polk County OEM Facebook post also stated that first responders and law enforcement are requesting that area residents to stay out of the impacted area to “to allow for appropriate response.”
According to the Goodrich VFD Facebook post, Kinder Morgan has shut down all of its lines in the Goodrich area and further down the line.
An earlier post on the Goodrich VFD Facebook page urged, “Please do not go and try to find where it happened just to see ‘what happened!’ We do not know how dangerous the situation is at this point.”
The Goodrich VFD post stated authorities have been getting conflicting information from many sources on the gas explosion and leak.
None of the Facebook posts indicated that there were any injuries as a result of the incident.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.