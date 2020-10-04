Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! A cold front swept through East Texas today and brought a few showers along with it. As expected, the majority of us remained dry, so if you DID get some rain then you should certainly count yourself as lucky! Another benefit from our cold front was some fairly comfortable afternoon temperatures, with highs topping off in the middle 70s for the northern half of East Texas. Skies will continue to clear out overnight and early tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the lower 50s for morning lows. Plenty of sunshine and mostly clear skies on tap for tomorrow with highs remaining comfortable in the middle 70s for one more day. We’ll keep the sunshine around on Tuesday but temperatures will see a bit of a jump as highs will reach near 80 degrees for most of the area. A weak cold front will try to drop into East Texas sometime later on Thursday but will likely washout while doing so, and temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 80s throughout the remainder of the workweek. Cloud cover increases on Friday and spotty showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and early evening before skies dry out over the weekend.