Appeals court upholds ban on holding migrant kids in hotels

Appeals court upholds ban on holding migrant kids in hotels
Un Hampton Inn se muestra el martes 21 de julio de 2020 en Phoenix. La administración Trump está deteniendo a niños inmigrantes de tan solo 1 año en hoteles antes de deportarlos a sus países de origen. Los documentos obtenidos por The Associated Press muestran que un contratista privado contratado por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de EE. UU. Está llevando a niños a tres Hampton Inns en Arizona y Texas bajo políticas fronterizas restrictivas implementadas durante la pandemia de coronavirus. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press | October 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 10:22 AM

HOUSTON (AP) - An appeals court has refused to allow the Trump administration to continue detaining immigrant children in hotel rooms before expelling them under rules adopted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday upheld a lower court’s order that would have required the U.S. to stop using hotels.

Border agencies since March have held more than 600 children in hotel rooms before expelling them from the country without a chance to request asylum or other immigration protections.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.