Carthage hosts Center in battle of ranked teams for Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Play in 10-4A DII gets started this week with a battle of ranked teams in the Red Zone Game of the Week.
No.1 Carthage will host No. 10 Center in what will be the Bulldogs first home game of the year. Carthage is 3-0 coming off of a 35-7 win over No.2 Pleasant Grove. Center is 4-1 with the Roughriders on a bye last week.
Center has an explosive offense, averaging 47 points a game. They will need to keep that trend going against a Bulldog team that has shut down three good teams to just 28 points this season.
Kickoff in Carthage is set for 7:30 p.m. October 9.
