Deep East Texas region hovers at 15 percent hospitalizations

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After a declining number in COVID-19 hospitalizations and an increasing number in recoveries, Governor Greg Abbott announced on September 17th that some businesses could re-open to 75 percent capacity.
“If the COVID hospitalizations are less than 15% of all hospitalizations for seven consecutive days, then the region is safe enough to allow additional openings,” Abbott said.
This announcement came from Governor Greg Abbott on September 17. On September 25, Trauma Service Area H, made up of seven counties, received a call from the state warning that they were getting to the borderline of 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days.
“They basically explained to us how this would work and if, in the event, that we did go over for seven days,” said Greg Sowell, Nacogdoches County judge. “Basically what happens if we go over for seven days is we go back to the occupancy levels in certain businesses in certain areas that we had prior to the 75 percent. We would go back to 50.”
Sowell says the Texas Department of State Health Services is gathering the hospital data and the state will be the ones to make the decision if a region needs to roll back.
“We have not received that as of yet, we dropped below 15 percent last Friday’s report. Now we’re two days into it with the count 15 or above,” Sowell said.
We spoke to some restaurants in Nacogdoches who say if they have to roll back capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent that will negatively impact them. By having to remove tables, it removes patrons who can come in, and overall reduce the amount of money their business is making. The Nacogdoches County judge is reminding people to follow CDC guidelines.
“It would be my message at this point, that people in the entire trauma service area H, and any other areas in the state that are high, to please remember to continue to exercise good practices,” Sowell said. “As far as the hand washing, and the social distancing, and facial covering wear.”
Sowell says the county continues to be in communication with the city, state, and hospitals in the area to make sure that they have the resources to continue doing their jobs.
