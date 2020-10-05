East Texas bull rider makes comeback from injury to claim victory

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - “A roller coaster year.” That’s how Jasper native Cooper Davis describes 2020. The professional bull rider suffered an injury at the beginning of the year, but the world champion claimed his first elite series victory this season Sunday.
“Ah, man it feels really good,” Davis said. “I stayed first throughout the aggregate the whole time. It was a great weekend.”
A strong weekend and a walk-off 92.25-point ride helped Jasper’s Cooper Davis win the Professional Bull Riders Wrangler Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires in Lincoln, Nebraska Sunday.
“It’s been kind of a roller coaster year, so getting back to the field of riding three in a row, and I just feel really good," Davis said. "I feel healthy so that’s always a plus.”
Davis was the 2016 PBR World Champion but faced adversity starting at the 2020 season opener.
“I was in New York at Madison Square Garden made the short round and broke my neck,” Davis said. "I broke my C6, so that put me out for about six months.”
But Davis overcame the injury. He is now ranked eighth in the world and seeking his second world championship.
“I am really blessed,” Davis said. “If you’d asked me around March or April if I had thought it would have been possible to move into the top ten at the point, I don’t know if I could have gave you a straight answer.”
“The one thing Cooper has been able to do, his work ethic is almost second to none and it has paid big dividends for his career,” PBR In-Arena Announcer Clint Adkins said.
And Davis wasn’t the only East Texan making noise. Boudreaux Campbell from Crockett also finished third in the event Sunday. Adkins says Campbell now sits inside the coveted top 35, as he tries to qualify for his first-ever trip to the World Finals in November.
“It was phenomenal,” Adkins said. “He looked like a seasoned veteran. I think only great things will come for young man like that. There’s a lot of talent coming up in East Texas, and Boudreaux Campbell is one if he keeps his nose to the grindstone and keeps going, he is going to be an elite caliber bull rider like Cooper Davis who is one of the best in the world right now.”
"I want to tell everybody back home, Jasper, Southeast Texas I really appreciate the support, Davis said.
There are three regular season, premier series events remaining before the field is set for the PBR World Finals November 12th through 15th. It’s taking place for the first time inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s taking place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
