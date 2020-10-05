First Alert: Sunshine delight and fall temperatures through mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With mostly clear skies and dry air in place tonight, it will be a chilly night as we drop into the lower-to-middle 50′s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with daytime highs topping out in the lower 80′s, which is right on par for where we should be for early October.
As we progress through the week, temperatures will be warming up, especially with our overnight lows as mornings will not be as cool as they have been much of the past week.
Daytime highs will warm into the middle 80′s under mostly sunny skies through Wednesday before they level off and come down a few notches due to increased cloud cover that will move in late in the week.
This increase in the cloud cover will be due to the approach of Hurricane Delta as it encroaches the northern Gulf coast late this week.
Delta is now forecast to strengthen into a major, category three hurricane as it moves through the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week before likely making landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf coast on Friday, ranging from southern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.
It is possible we could see a few showers rotate into our part of the state Thursday and Friday, but with this tropical system likely to stay well to our east, impacts will be minimal at best.
We will then be warm and humid this upcoming weekend with southerly winds returning to East Texas under partly cloudy skies as daytime highs soar into the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees.
