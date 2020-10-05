FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Bowden is 90

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus
Bobby Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By WCTV Staff | October 5, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:01 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for coronavirus.

WCTV spoke to Bowden directly to confirm this news. He said he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

He said he is feeling fine.

Bowden said he plans on getting tested again Monday. Bowden is 90 years old.

Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.