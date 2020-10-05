Houston Texans fire head coach, GM Bill O’Brien

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.
Multiple sports insiders confirmed the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.
According to a tweet by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Romeo Crennel will be the interim coach for the Texans.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter also confirmed the news on Twitter.
In a statement, Chairman and CEO of the Texans Cal McNair thanked Bill O’Brien and his family for their impact on the franchise and said he spoke to him Monday and told him the team is moving in a different direction.
