Know Your Candidate: How each presidential candidate responds to the issues

“We respect the right of law-abiding adults to own pistols, rifles, and shotguns. But we demand basic gun safety measures to protect public safety, including universal background checks, a ban on the sale of and a buyback program for military assault weapons, and “red flag” laws to remove firearms with the due process from individuals who may present an imminent danger to themselves or others," Hawkins said during his declaration of candidacy for the Green Party Nomination.