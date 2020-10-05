New Mexico activists to hold rally on ‘Vanessa Guillen Act’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico activists are scheduled to hold a rally to support a proposal that would change how active duty service members file sexual harassment and assault claims. The “I am Vanessa Guillen Act Rally” slated for Saturday in Albuquerque seeks to pressure the state’s congressional delegation to endorse the measure. Under the proposal, the active duty service members would be allowed to file sexual harassment, and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of their chain of command. The proposal is named after Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen. The 20-year-old was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood.