SFA election workers hold late-night push to help register voters

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University has joined college campuses across the nation who are encouraging young people to exercise their right to vote.
“Come here to register to vote,” students working voter registration tables outside the student center shouted on Monday.
“Elections do have consequences. We cannot stay on the sidelines anymore, and it is our duty to vote,” said Gabrielle Harris.
The SFA senior sends that message nationwide as national president of College Democrats of America, but when it comes to voter registration, the participation message crosses all party lines, ages, and demographics.
“No matter what party you represent, there will be a ton of organizations registering voters all the way up until midnight. It will be outside the student center earlier in the day and later in the evening, it will be in front of the library,” Harris said.
And for the first time in years, there will be an on-campus polling place thanks to a bi-partisan push for the box.
“When early voting starts, we are going to be out there every single day making sure we are telling people you can go vote on the third floor of the student center,” said student Larissa Charles. She too accomplished national status with College Democrats as membership director.
At election headquarters, voter registration goes until seven on the last day to register. Throughout the day, a steady stream of newly registered voters added to an already broken record, according to election administrator, Todd Stallings.
“We broke the record in 2018," Stallings said. "It went up to 37,000 and this year it’s hit 38,000 already, and we still have everything that’s going to come in today to process, so who knows how high it will go.”
Close to 2500 mail ballots were sent out. Many voters choose to deliver their ballot in person.
“If you are going to come in person you got to present an ID and it does have to be the actual voter,” Stallings explained.
This is one time during the election process party leaders send the same message. They want you to register to vote and follow up with a vote for the candidates of your choice.
Early voting goes from Oct. 13 through Oct 30. Voters can generally vote at their county’s main location or at branch locations. Election Day is Nov. 3.
