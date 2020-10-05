SFA postpones Saturday game against Angelo State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The October 10 football game at SFA has been postponed against Angelo State.
The game was set to be the second home game for the 'Jacks this season. The two teams will not have to wait long to play. Angelo will travel to Nacogdoches on October 17 for the game.
“It was a COVID issue but not with our team,” Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said. “We started talking with them last week about this possibility and we saw that we were both open the following week so we agreed it was best to move the game.”
According to a release from the SFA Athletic Department, Kickoff time and location for the game remain unchanged, and fans who have purchased tickets or reserved tailgate spots for that game on its previously scheduled date will have those tickets and spots honored for the new game date. All mobile tickets have been updated to reflect the new game date and no additional action is required by existing ticket holders.
SFA won their first home game of the season this past Saturday when they defeated West Texas A&M 34-6.
