Voting changes: No more straight party ticket voting, extended early voting facing legal battle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several lawsuits are underway and several have been decided that could impact your voting experience this year.
Straight party ticket voting is no longer an option, per recent 5th circuit Judge ruling
This means you will have to select each individual item you choose to vote for, which will ultimately increase your time at the polls.
There are 55 items on the ballot this year such as federal, state, city council, mayor, school board and bond items.
To make an informed decision at the polls, be sure to download a sample ballot and take it with you to the polls.
Mail-in ballots can only be dropped off at one location
Ultimately, this does not affect Lubbock County because we have always only had one option. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.
You can bring in your mail-in ballot in-person until Election day.
If you choose to bring your ballot in person, only you can bring it and you must have a photo ID.
Pending lawsuit: Extended early voting might be cut to the original early voting dates
Texas Election administrators are waiting for the final result, but as of now early voting is set to begin Oct. 13.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.