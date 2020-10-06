First Alert: One more day of sunshine before clouds and rain chances return to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With mostly clear skies and dry air in place tonight, it will be a chilly night as we drop into the middle 50′s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80′s with an easterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph.
As we progress through the week, temperatures will be moderating a bit. This will be our last night of dropping down into the 50′s before we see milder nights with overnight lows in the 60′s through the rest of this week and lasting through at least early next week.
Daytime highs will warm into the middle 80′s under mostly sunny skies through Wednesday before they level off and come down a few notches due to increased cloud cover that will move in late in the week.
This increase in the cloud cover will be due to the approach of Hurricane Delta as it encroaches the northern Gulf coast late this week.
The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Delta making landfall along the northern Gulf coast, somewhere between Sabine Pass and the Florida panhandle as a weaker category one hurricane either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The most likely destination for landfall is southern Louisiana.
Since Delta is likely to stay east of East Texas, our impacts will not be as significant since we will be on the cleaner side of the hurricane.
However, due to slight westward shift and its closer proximity, we will likely see increasing clouds and spotty showers enter the picture starting on Thursday before rainfall is likely on Friday as we stay under cloudy skies all day long. The added cloud cover and rain showers rotating into our part of the state will knock daytime highs down into the lower 80′s on Thursday and the middle 70′s on Friday.
Rainfall amounts for us look to average around one-to-two inches, with two-to-four inches possibly taking place for our eastern counties and communities in the Sabine National Forest and over toward Toledo Bend country.
With Delta quickly weakening and accelerating to the northeast and away from East Texas this weekend, we will see partly cloudy skies to go along with warm and humid conditions as highs climb into the middle-and-upper 80′s.
We will then see a Pacific storm system eject out of the Rockies and push into the plains early next week, bringing us a quick shot at some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms before a Pacific cold front moves through our part of the state. This frontal passage will cool us down and bring in drier air for next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.