Homebuyers benefit from low-interest rates brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When COVID-19 hit in March the real estate market shut down, but not for long. The low-interest rates remained and after a couple of months lull, buyers and sellers were back testing the waters.
The topic was addressed in the weekly Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders Conference Call. Donna McCollum monitored the discussion. Realtors Olivia Kiritsy and Ed Pool, along with builder Jake Crawford shared what they’ve noticed about their industry.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.