Homebuyers benefit from low-interest rates despite COVID-19 pandemic

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When COVID-19 hit in March the real estate market shut down, but not for long. The low-interest rates remained and after a couple of months lull, buyers and sellers were back testing the waters.
Nacogdoches chamber president Wayne Mitchell’s first clue to changes in the real estate industry began with a lot of questions from out of towners.
“A large increase in the requests for new residence packages. These are packages that we typically prepare for people considering moving to Nacogdoches,” Mitchell shared while opening up the weekly Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders Conference Call.
So, his guests were Nacogdoches real estate reps and a builder.
“Our numbers are equal or better to 2007 which is probably our best year in a long time,” said Ed Pool, with Charles Pool Real Estate.
Jake Crawford of JB Crawford Construction added, “Just to kind of put that into perspective we built in 2018 21 custom homes, 2019, 26 custom homes and 2020 we built 29 custom homes.”
And Olivia Kiritsy of Loblolly Properties, LLC said, “Everyone that has the ability to buy is buying, again with the low-interest rates people have more purchasing power than they ever did before.”
Mortgage rates for a 15-year to 30-year fixed interest loan have been found as low as 2.25%.
“I’ve never in my whole career, and I’ve been doing this for about 40 years, have never seen rates at this level,” commented stakeholder and Nacogdoches market president for Banccorp South, Ron Collins.
Even so, Pool provided a stark warning.
“We have a crisis brewing within our community.”
Pool says there’s a shortage of subdivisions.
“We have a painfully small number of lots that are available to be built on right now.”
And there are no significant plans for developments which can attract new employers.
“I hate to tell you, they’re not coming because we don’t have housing for them.”
Crawford says increased cooperation from city and county governments would be an incentive toward development.
“For instance, taking roads on. They don’t even want to take a road, so it really limits us because it costs too much.”
And potential buyers are handicapped by median averages not in balance with one another, according to Kiritsy.
“A $176,000 home; a $41,000 a year income. Those dollars don’t add up.”
The real estate picture currently is promising. The potential for long term increased markets is questionable.
