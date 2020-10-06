Local communities host first responders for National Night Out

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Texas, the first Tuesday in October marks National Night Out. Several communities in Nacogdoches participated.
Nacogdoches resident Harry Tervalon found out his neighborhood never had a National Night Out event and decided he wanted to host one.
“This is a safe community, but even safe communities have crime,” Tervalon said. “And getting people together to keep their eyes open and to report is important to me, and I wanted to get it started.”
The National Night Out event brings together different neighborhoods, where they partner with first responders to get to know each other and build trust.
“This is one of those opportunities to do it safely, use best practices but still get out in the community,” Nacogdoches Police Sergeant Brett Ayres said. “The neighbors get together. They get to know each other. They can create relationships to make their community safer”
Nacogdoches Police Sergeant Brett Ayres says because of COVID-19, those who participated were encouraged to do their part to stay safe like with social distancing and wearing masks.
“Everybody is doing their best to following all of the state and federal guidelines to try to limit their exposure but still working on their relationships within the community,” Ayres said.
Tervalon, who worked nearly 50 years in the Criminal Justice system, says now more than ever, it is important for neighbors to help support local law enforcement.
“It’s the people’s support their police department that causes crime to decrease, we’re never going to eradicate it. That’s a dream world, but for it to decrease, have people responding and people can count on good witnesses and the neighbors can count on their police department, that’s hand and glove. That’s the way to go." (Tervalon)
