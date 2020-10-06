Nacogdoches Dragons building off opening win

The Dragons beat Boswell 26-21 this past Saturday with just one day of practice before the game. The previous two weeks saw the team quarantined after a student-athlete on the team tested positive for COVID-19. The team missed their only scrimmage and opening week game against Greenville. It looked as if they would not play week 2 but the Boswell option came open just four days prior to kickoff and the team had just one practice on the field.