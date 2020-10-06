Nacogdoches Dragons building off opening win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Dragons are on the practice field for the first full week of activity since mid September and their confidence is growing.
The Dragons beat Boswell 26-21 this past Saturday with just one day of practice before the game. The previous two weeks saw the team quarantined after a student-athlete on the team tested positive for COVID-19. The team missed their only scrimmage and opening week game against Greenville. It looked as if they would not play week 2 but the Boswell option came open just four days prior to kickoff and the team had just one practice on the field.
This week the team will host Tyler High.
“It would have been an unsettling feeling if I had not gotten that game in on Saturday and to be entering this with so many unknowns,” head coach Darren Allman said.
Allman said the growth of the team has been significant from their first game last year under his system to this year. Even with a group of players that are more familiar with the scheme, Friday night will offer challenges.
“We still have unknowns because it is early and we have played one game,” Allman said. “We have missed a lot of practice time. We are still fresh in our start and still in a very infant stage in the development of our team. We feel good enough that we are going to be able to go out and compete.”
Kickoff between the Dragons and the Lions is set for 7:30 p.m. on October 9.
