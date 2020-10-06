SFA soccer program in isolation following positive COVID-19 test

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA soccer program is in isolation protocol following a positive COVID-19 test.
Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said one member of the program has tested positive for the virus. Ivey added that through contact tracing they determined it was best to put the team in isolation.
The Ladyjacks went 2-1-2 through the seven fall matches they scheduled. The finished off their fall season with a 2-1 loss this past Friday on the road at Central Arkansas. Ivey said the department does not believe the individual that tested positive had the virus while on the trip.
“If this would have happened right before the conference tournament we would be sitting at home looking at each other and not getting to play,” head soccer coach Tony Minatta said. “This was a wake up call that you needed. Going into those open weekends, we as a staff need to be better about managing their time and making sure we take that weekend as lightly as well because we have to be in a situation where we are constantly of stressing the importance of making good decisions, social distancing, putting yourself not in situations were you are going to get exposed to the potential of getting it.”
The team will be allowed to resume activities together October 14.
