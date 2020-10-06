Shelbyville’s football game with West Hardin postponed

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelbyville Dragons are looking for a new opponent this week after their game with West Hardin was postponed.
Shelbyville superintendent Ray West said there was a concern with COviD-19 in the West Hardin program and the decision was made to postpone the game. Earlier in the season the 10-2A DI District Executive Committee voted to start district play a week early and free up the the final week of the season. This was done as a way to help teams get in games if COVID-19 became an issue.
West said for now the game is set to be played on November 6. Shelbyville is looking for an opponent to play this Friday night. The Dragons are coming off of a 41-25 loss to No.8 Timpson. West Hardin lost last week to No.9 San Augustine 49-0.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.