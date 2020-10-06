Students accused of filing false police report sue SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Six students accused by Stephen F. Austin State University of filing a false police report against a fellow student have filed a federal lawsuit against the university.
The lawsuit comes after a Sept. 14 incident where law enforcement was called to the dorm room of Christin Evans, a freshman at SFA, responding to a report of a woman who was threatening other students.
It was only after police officers entered Evans' room did they find that a false report had been filed.
Attorneys representing the students accused by the university told a judge the case was about “procedural due process and the truth.”
A temporary restraining order included in the lawsuit prevents the university from taking further disciplinary action against the students involved. Sean Hightower, an attorney in Nacogdoches said the plaintiffs are, “only asking for the release of body cam for disciplinary hearing preparation with the agreement it won’t be shared with anybody else, including the media.”
Video from police body-cams and witness statements have been the topic of interest from attorneys representing the families of the students accused of filing the false report.
Both parties will meet in court in Beaumont on Oct. 15 for a preliminary injunction hearing.
