Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful Fall afternoon ahead! Expect sunny skies, low 80s, and a light breeze. Overnight, skies will stay clear and we will cool to the mid 50s. Tomorrow and Thursday will bring very similar conditions. Be prepared for mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Late Thursday and into Friday we will start to see the effects of Hurricane Delta in the way of a few spotty showers. More rain will move in during the day on Friday. As of now, it looks like the major effects of Delta will stay off to our east and we need to be prepared for off and on showers with brief periods of heavy rainfall. Showers will move out by Saturday afternoon. A warm front will pass through our area on Sunday and it will bring back some of that humid air, making it feel unseasonably warm. By Monday, the associated cold front will sweep across our area and it will be feeling a looking like fall again.