Community health center, SFA offer free drive-thru flu shots

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Every year the East Texas Community Health Center and the SFA School of Nursing offer free flu shots at the Piney Woods Fair.
With the fair’s cancellation, quick adjustments were made to administer the free vaccines elsewhere.
“The flu is something that’s very contagious. It’s something that hits our population every year and it can have devastating effects, so it’s something that people to get immunized,” said Anita Humphreys with the East Texas Community Health Center.
Flu shots will be available Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DeWitt School of Nursing on Highway 259, north of Walmart.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Humphreys, fellow organizer Carol Athey with the School of Nursing, and senior nursing students Hannah Moore and Natalie Spillars about the event and its importance.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.