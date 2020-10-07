Ellen Trout Zoo cancels Zoo Boo 2020 due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo has decided to cancel its annual Zoo Boo Halloween event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the Zoo sent a message to its followers stating that after much thought and consideration they decided to cancel Zoo Boo this year.
According to the post, it was a difficult decision because Zoo Boo is one of the largest Halloween events in this part of Texas and has been a source of fun for thousands of people but with the current pandemic situation, they believe this is the best course of action for 2020.
The Zoo stated that they wanted to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and that the crowd density at Zoo Boo would not help the effort.