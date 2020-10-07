First Alert: Clouds and rain are back in play as Hurricane Delta encroaches on the Gulf coast

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our skies will start to get a makeover on Thursday as clouds increase from the south. A few showers may develop and swing through the Piney Woods, but our odds for rain is only 30% on Thursday as daytime highs top out in the lower 80′s.
On Friday, our rain chances will jump up to 70%, with the highest rain odds being confined to areas in Jasper, Newton, and Sabine counties, which will be closer to the center of circulation.
Rainfall amounts will average around a half-inch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and the Highway 59 corridor, with very little rainfall expected for residents in Houston, Trinity, and Polk counties. The highest rainfall amounts will be for residents in the Sabine National Forest and Toledo Bend Country where one-to-two inches will be likely in those areas, with isolated, higher amounts not off the table.
Some tropical storm force wind gusts may reach Jasper, Newton, and Sabine counties on Friday, with everyone else on the receiving end of breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 20 mph, with the occasional, higher gusts to near 30 mph possible as Delta moves inland through south-central Louisiana.
As Delta weakens and shifts toward the Ark-La-Miss on Saturday morning, drier air will return to East Texas as winds shift to the west-northwest, allowing for a return to sunshine as we progress through the weekend.
It will be a warmer weekend with lows in the middle 60′s and daytime highs topping out in the middle 80′s on Saturday and upper 80′s on Sunday under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky with winds becoming more southerly on Sunday.
We will then see a Pacific storm system eject out of the Rockies and push into the plains early next week, bringing us a quick shot at some isolated rain showers before a Pacific cold front moves through our part of the state. This frontal passage will lead to some cooler and drier air for the middle of next week.
