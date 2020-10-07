Lufkin ISD breaks ground at Lufkin Middle School and new multipurpose facility

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, Lufkin Independent School District broke ground at Lufkin Middle School and the new multipurpose complex at Lufkin High School.
These projects are funded by the $75 million dollar bond package approved by voters in May of 20-18.
“We are groundbreaking today, but we have been at this for over three years. We should have had this groundbreaking a long time ago,” said Scott Skelton, the school board president for Lufkin ISD.
Skelton says COVID-19 delayed the groundbreaking, but a lot of progress has been made.
“They have got dirt work done and plumbing done here at the middle school. They are starting on phase one. This is going to be in the rear of the property, and it will be a two-story classroom setting type buildings,” said Skelton.
Lufkin ISD alum and project architect, Courtney Kelly says there are over 20 stand-alone building sites at Lufkin Middle School.
“We, you will be able to get everywhere in the building just by entering one door. That is going to be the biggest thing is security for the kids. They won’t have to be out in the rain and bad weather,” said Kelly. “All the athletics will still have the panther gym, but other than that they will have everything inside. So, it’ll be a lot safer for the kids than when we were there.”
“We will have a new competition gym, as well as an area that all our students can meet. We will bring softball and baseball back on campus. That will make the action right there for students to be able to go to after school. Our student-athletes won’t have to travel,” said Skelton.
As a project architect and Lufkin ISD alum, as well, Hudson Henderson says they both brought something different to all three projects.
At the multipurpose facility, crews have poured concrete. It now has a mechanical system and plumbing going in.
“Windows will be coming in soon, the brick and metal will be coming in and the roofing is on already,” said Hudson. “We are just doing the most work that we can, as fast as we can. So that way we can get the athletes and the students at Lufkin High School in this building as quickly as possible.”
The multipurpose facility is set to be complete by March 2021. Lufkin Middle School will take another two and a half years to complete.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.