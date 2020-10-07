Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating teenager

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who may have runaway.
According to the sheriff’s office on September 30 they responded to a report of a runaway in the Winona area. When they got to the scene, a man reported that his daughter, Hailie Black, 16, had left her home between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning and had not returned.
Hailie has not been seen by her family since that day, but has had recent communication with others. The family says she has exhibited recent behavioral issues but is not on any medications. Family members have heard that Hailie may be in the Tyler or Dallas area. She has also been known to frequent the Saige Meadows Apartments off of Hwy 69 North near Lindale.
Hailie Black has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5′8″ and weighs about 100 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hailie Black, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Audrey Lugo at (903) 533-1880 ext. 40.
