Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes home this week’s Red Zone Player Spotlight

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - This week’s Red Zone Player Spotlight goes to Timpson’s Terry Bussey.
The freshman quarterback had a big game against Shelbyville this past week. He had 234 total yards with two touchdowns, he also had one interception return for a touchdown.
Bussey described what the most exciting part of the game was to him.
“Doing what I need to do to help my team by being the best player I could,” Bussey said.
When asked if he was intimidated by some of the older players on the field, he had this to say.
“No, I feel like when I go out there, I am the best player to touch the field," Bussey said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.