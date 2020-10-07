Timpson’s Terry Bussey takes home this week’s Red Zone Player Spotlight

By Caleb Beames and KTRE Digital Media Staff | October 7, 2020

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - This week’s Red Zone Player Spotlight goes to Timpson’s Terry Bussey.

The freshman quarterback had a big game against Shelbyville this past week. He had 234 total yards with two touchdowns, he also had one interception return for a touchdown.

Bussey described what the most exciting part of the game was to him.

“Doing what I need to do to help my team by being the best player I could,” Bussey said.

When asked if he was intimidated by some of the older players on the field, he had this to say.

“No, I feel like when I go out there, I am the best player to touch the field," Bussey said.

