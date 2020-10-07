Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have another clear and sunny afternoon expected across our area today. Temperatures this afternoon with be warm, in the mid 80s and winds will be light from the east. Overnight, we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow morning will be sunny, but cloud cover will increase in the afternoon. As the clouds move in, we could also start to see a few showers from Hurricane Delta. As of now Hurricane Delta is transitioning into the Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to gain strength as it moves towards the coast. Current tracks show Delta taking a turn off towards the northeast and bringing its major effects to the Louisiana Coast by Friday night. Here in East Texas we will see the outer rain bands of the storm pass through late Thursday and throughout the day on Friday. By Friday night skies will clear out. For the weekend we are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80. The beginning of next work week will bring gusty winds and a cold front.