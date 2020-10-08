East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices lower this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a quick check of cattle prices for the week.
Compared to last week all weight class average prices ended a full 3 to 5 dollars lower with some lower quality classes off 5 to 8 dollars. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended firm to 2 dollars lower while slaughter bulls ended steady.
The weekly market report goes on to mention that October has arrived with seasonal swings in temperatures and heavy volumes of feeder calves being marketed. Both of those factors have negative effects on market prices.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.