First Alert: Parts of East Texas will experience soaking rains, tropical storm wind gusts on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have Tropical Storm Warnings out for Jasper and Newton counties since these two counties stand the best chance to experience some tropical storm force wind gusts Friday afternoon and evening.
Overnight, skies will stay overcast and it will be mild and humid with lows in the upper 60′s. The chance for rain will be at 30%.
On Friday, our rain chances will jump up to 80%, with the highest rain odds being confined to areas in Jasper, Newton, and Sabine counties, which will be closer to the center of circulation.
With East Texas remaining on the west or cleaner side of Hurricane Delta, our impacts will be minimal, with the one exception being residents who reside in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and Tyler counties. This is where some higher rainfall amounts and tropical storm force winds will be present. However, your impacts will be less than what you experienced with Hurricane Laura about six months ago.
Hurricane Delta is slated to make landfall just east of Cameron, Louisiana, late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening a strong category two hurricane.
Look for rain bands to rotate around Delta starting in the afternoon hours before becoming more widespread by Friday evening and the overnight hours as Delta moves inland before Delta weakens even further and pushes away from East Texas.
Rainfall amounts will average around a half-inch to one inch for Lufkin, Nacogdoches and the Highway 59 corridor, with very little rainfall expected for residents in Houston, Trinity, and Polk counties. The highest rainfall amounts will be for residents in the Sabine National Forest and Toledo Bend Country where two-to-four inches will be likely in those areas, with isolated, higher amounts not off the table.
Some tropical storm force wind gusts may reach Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and Tyler counties on Friday, with everyone else on the receiving end of breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 20 mph, with the occasional, higher gusts to near 30 mph possible as Delta moves inland through south-central Louisiana.
As Delta weakens and shifts toward the Ark-La-Miss on Saturday morning, drier air will return to East Texas as winds shift to the west-northwest, allowing for a return to sunshine as we progress through the weekend.
It will be a warmer weekend with lows in the middle 60′s and daytime highs topping out in the lower 80′s on Saturday as morning clouds give way to some sunshine in the afternoon.
Sunday will then feature lots of sunshine and warming temperatures as we top out in the upper 80′s with a southerly breeze.
We will then see a Pacific storm system eject out of the Rockies and push into the plains early next week, bringing down a Pacific cold front. This frontal passage will lead to a slight drop in temperatures and humidity levels as we advance through the middle of next week.
