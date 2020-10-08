Lufkin bars awaiting decision from county judge on re-opening plans

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars can re-open this coming Wednesday, October 14th. But in Lufkin, bar owner Jim Ann says they are still waiting on a decision to be made by the Angelina County judge to open their doors.
County judges have to opt-in for bars to re-open, according to Abbott’s plan.
Bars may operate for in-person service up to 50 percent with no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar.
Jim Ann’s bar has been closed for a total of 25 weeks this year. The owner says if they get cleared, she is ready to operate her establishment under the new rules.
“We certainly plan on following all the rules and guidelines of social distancing. We have the floor taped off so that people can see and recognize the six feet. We also have the tables are set up for social distancing. There is no more than six chairs at any given table. We certainly want to protect.”
In Nacogdoches County, officials are waiting to see what the guidelines will be from the TABC before opening. Trinity County officials have announced that bars can open on October 14th.
