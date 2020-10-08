Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital continues merger discussions to secure financial future

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is continuing discussions with potential partner firms that could help secure the hospital district’s financial future.
It should be noted that the cash-strapped hospital district is in improved financial shape, according to Board President Dr. Ryan Head. The hospital has dismissed millions of dollars in debt and has been in the black for two years, Head said.
Nevertheless, the board has continued to seriously consider a possible merger. KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum visited with Dr. Head about the latest developments.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.