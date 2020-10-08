Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital continues partnership discussions to secure financial future

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is continuing discussions with potential partner firms that could help secure the hospital district’s financial future.
Some of the hospital board of directors have changed at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. And the urgency has lessened. But the issue remains.
Two years ago this week, a board facing the threat of bankruptcy, was needing to ease an $11-million dollar debt.
This week a hospital spokesperson shares the vendor debt has been reduced by more than $6-million.
The debt reduction places the hospital in better standing says board president Dr. Ryan Head.
“We are in better financial shape than we’ve had. We’ve been in the black. We’ve posted profits the last two years.”
Head said while COVID-19 responsibilities have placed additional expenses on the hospital and reduced the number of surgeries, the assistance from the CARES Act helped keep the district in the black.
Nevertheless, the search for a long-term partnership is underway.
“The board really feels that a partnership in some capacity is really the only financially responsible thing to do at this point,” explained Head. “Negotiating with Blue Cross Blue Shield, negotiating with vendors, negotiating with any sort of entity that we have business dealings with is much stronger for us if we are partnered with an entity.”
Serious discussion is underway with Canyon Atlantic Healthcare.
“We’ve had good discussions with them over the past couple of months. They’ve been one of the entities to sign a non-disclosure agreement.”
Head says there is no urgency in developing a timeline for agreement, as in years past. Due diligence, research, and close scrutiny will go into the decision, according to Head.
No matter what the talks lead to, Head says by law, the hospital district will remain intact.
“There will still be a hospital district that elects board members and that oversees the levying of the sales tax as well as paying for indigent care.”
Meaning, hospital leaders will always be obligated to serve the public’s needs.
“We just have to continue trying to earn their trust every day.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.