Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Clouds will continue to increase throughout the first half of the afternoon and scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Not everyone will see this rain, but the further south you live, the better shot you have of catching a shower. Temperatures this afternoon will be warm once again in the lower 80s. As Hurricane Delta nears the northern Gulf Coast, rain chances begin to increase overnight for East Texas and showers will be likely for our southern and eastern counties throughout the day Friday. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible as well as some gusty winds at times. Rain coverage will begin to decrease overnight and early Saturday morning, before totally drying out by the afternoon with a slow but gradual clearing sky. Temperatures will rebound quickly, and highs for Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Thankfully a cold front is still on track to move through East Texas on Monday which looks to knock our afternoon highs back down into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday. Certainly some light at the end of the tunnel, but in the meantime please continue to remain Weather Alert over the next 48 hours will we continue to track Hurricane Delta. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.