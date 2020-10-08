Thursday’s Weather: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Slightly warmer with a few more clouds this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s with light winds. Expect clouds to continue to increase through the day becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible today with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. More rain is expected tomorrow, mainly in eastern counties as Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southern Louisiana. Clouds and rain should keep temperatures slightly cooler for Friday but a quick warm up is expected through the weekend with afternoon highs back in the 80s. Mostly sunny to start early next week with a couple of cold fronts on the way that will help cool things down a bit.