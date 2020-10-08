TXDOT proposes project widening of US-259 to SH-204 in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - TXDOT announced a proposed project which includes the widening of US-259 in Nacogdoches to SH-204 at the Rusk County line.
They are expanding lanes, shoulders, and entry lanes. Officials say they will have signage up to indicate that it is a work zone—and there may be lane closures.
Lufkin District TXDOT Spokesperson Rhonda Oaks says a virtual public meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 13th for the proposed construction project and the community is invited to attend. There will be a pre-recorded video presentation explaining the proposed project.
“It is going to enhance the safety of this rural roadway. It is very important. It connects our rural areas. It is also heavily used for freight and it’s an evacuation route,” said Oaks.
Oaks says the proposed project was identified in the TXDOT Unified Transportation Program, which is a 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation work across the state.
To access and log into the virtual meeting for the proposed US-259 project, you can find the information on our KTRE homepage. Just scroll down and click the link in the Big Red Box.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.