Woman dies in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
By Christian Terry | October 8, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 4:38 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was killed in a crash in Lufkin Thursday.

According to Lufkin police, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ellen Trout Drive.

Police said a woman was outbound on MLK in a Toyota Avalon when she failed to yield the right of way to an 18-wheeler headed eastbound on Ellen Trout Drive. Her car was T-boned on the driver’s side.

The woman died on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball.

The driver of the 18-wheeler and his passenger were both taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The accident remains under investigation.

