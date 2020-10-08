Woman dies in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A woman was killed in a crash in Lufkin Thursday.
According to Lufkin police, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ellen Trout Drive.
Police said a woman was outbound on MLK in a Toyota Avalon when she failed to yield the right of way to an 18-wheeler headed eastbound on Ellen Trout Drive. Her car was T-boned on the driver’s side.
The woman died on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Billy Ball.
The driver of the 18-wheeler and his passenger were both taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
The accident remains under investigation.
