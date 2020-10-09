Early voting at Nacogdoches County Courthouse Annex all ready for Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County election headquarters is set up and waiting for the start-up of early voting on Tuesday. The early voting place at the courthouse annex is filled with numerous work stations and voting boxes.
Election coordinator Todd Stallings reported Friday that more than 2600 mail ballots have gone out and over 850 have been received back from voters so far. Of that 850, about a third were hand-delivered and the rest came in by mail.
Stallings expects more to arrive over the weekend.
