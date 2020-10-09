East Texas Ag News: Hay prices steady to firm this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay prices are mostly steady to firm compared to the last report.
Supplies are starting to tighten especially in the Panhandle, North, and Western Regions where precipitation and the influx of hay from drought-stricken states such as Colorado are shortening. Drought conditions have expanded in the West and in the Panhandle.
According to the US Drought Monitor, year-to-date precipitation in Midland, Texas totaled just above 6 to 8 inches which is 59 percent of the normal amount. In the Texas Panhandle, year-to-date precipitation in Borger, Texas was 8 point 87 inches which is just 48% of normal. However, the Southern region received anywhere from 4-11 inches of much-needed rain due to Tropical Storm Beta.
