Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Deep East Texas (KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Hurricane Delta continues to advance north in the northern Gulf of Mexico will soon make landfall in Cameron Parish this evening. We have already seen widespread showers across East Texas since this morning, and more rain will be expected throughout the remainder of the day and overnight. For our northern and westernmost counties, general impacts will be fairly low as rain will not be constant. The further south and east you live, however, the rainfall will begin to increase in frequency as well as intensity this evening so please be mindful of any roads that flood easily and try to avoid them if possible. Wind gusts in our far southeastern counties could reach up to 40 to 50 miles per hour at times, which is why a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Jasper, Newton, and Sabine counties. For the rest of the area, winds from the northeast today could be breezy at times but gusts should stay contained to 15 to 20 miles per hour. Rain will diminish in coverage overnight and skies over most of East Texas will be dry, with the exception of our far northeastern counties. Cloud cover starts to clear out by Saturday and temperatures will rebound by Sunday as highs warm to near 90 degrees. A cold front will thankfully swing through East Texas on Monday and will knock our highs back down close to 80 degrees for Tuesday before afternoon temperatures warm back into the middle 80s by the middle part of next week.