Friday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Deep East Texas (KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Hurricane Delta continues to advance northeast through southern Louisiana this Friday night while dumping a torrential amount of rain on our eastern neighbor. East Texas has seen its fair share of widespread showers since this morning, and more rain will be expected over the next couple of hours for our eastern and southeastern counties. Wind gusts in our far southeastern counties have so far only blown up to 30-35 miles per hour, with weaker gusts registering the farther north and west you live. Rain will diminish in coverage overnight and skies over most of East Texas will be dry, with the exception of our far northeastern counties as a few isolated showers might linger before sunrise. Cloud cover starts to clear out by Saturday and temperatures will rebound by Sunday as highs warm to near 90 degrees. A cold front will thankfully swing through East Texas on Monday and will knock our highs back down close to 80 degrees for Tuesday before afternoon temperatures warm back into the middle 80s by the middle part of next week.