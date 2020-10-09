Lufkin police release name of Louisiana woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck on loop

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department has identified the 77-year-old Lake Charles, La. woman who died in a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ellen Trout Drive Thursday afternoon.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said Friday morning that the woman who died in the crash has been identified as Phyllis Scott. Scott was heading Dallas to visit her family when the wreck occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police said that Scott was outbound on MLK Drive in a Toyota Avalon when she failed to yield the right of way to an 18-wheeler that was heading east on Ellen Trout Drive. Scott’s Toyota was T-boned on the driver’s side.
Scott died on impact, and Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
Forty-three-year-old Matthew Fry, of Minden, Louisiana, was identified as the driver of the 18-wheeler. His passenger was Natasha White, 41, of Jacksonville. They were both taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.
The wreck remains under investigation.
