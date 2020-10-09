Mask-free pastor holds service after WH superspreader event

Mask-free pastor holds service after WH superspreader event (Source: Gateway Church)
By Associated Press | October 9, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:46 AM

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) - A Texas megachurch pastor who attended a White House function that has since been labeled a superspreader event held a church service on Sunday and took to the stage without a mask.

Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris attended the Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

A church spokesperson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Morris took a COVID-19 test that came back negative in the last 10 days.

Pictures show Morris didn’t wear a mask at the event.

