‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood victims speak out

Juan Cruz, novio de la soldado Vanessa Guillén, se arrodilla el domingo 5 de julio de 2020 frente a un mural en su honor, en Houston. Guillén murió asesinada por un colega. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle vía AP) (Source: Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By Associated Press | October 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 10:23 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Current and former soldiers at Fort Hood Army base in Texas have taken to social media to report accounts of sexual assault and harassment following the disappearance and slaying this year of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Her family says she was harassed by a fellow soldier who eventually killed her. Many victims have become connected by sharing their experiences using the hashtag #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN.

Five women, including two active duty soldiers, two veterans and one civilian, spoke with The Associated Press about experiencing harassment, assault or rape by soldiers at Fort Hood in what they say is a disturbing culture at the base.

