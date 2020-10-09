‘The military’s #MeToo moment:’ Fort Hood victims speak out

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Current and former soldiers at Fort Hood Army base in Texas have taken to social media to report accounts of sexual assault and harassment following the disappearance and slaying this year of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Her family says she was harassed by a fellow soldier who eventually killed her. Many victims have become connected by sharing their experiences using the hashtag #IAMVANESSAGUILLEN.
Five women, including two active duty soldiers, two veterans and one civilian, spoke with The Associated Press about experiencing harassment, assault or rape by soldiers at Fort Hood in what they say is a disturbing culture at the base.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.